Pelicans vs. Lakers December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) clash with the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and truTV.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lakers (-1.5)
- Total: 229.5
- TV: TNT, truTV
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 49.9% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.
- The Pelicans are receiving 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.
- Herbert Jones is putting up 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 51.9% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posts 23.0 points, 3.1 assists and 12.6 boards per game.
- LeBron James averages 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Austin Reaves averages 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Christian Wood puts up 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Pelicans
|112.2
|Points Avg.
|114.6
|113.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.4
|48.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.1%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|35.7%
