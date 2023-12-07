How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) will look to turn around a six-game losing streak when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters average just 2.2 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Razorbacks give up (66.7).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when it scores more than 66.7 points.
- Arkansas has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.5 points.
- The Razorbacks put up 6.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Lady Techsters allow (67.0).
- Arkansas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 67.0 points.
- When Louisiana Tech gives up fewer than 73.7 points, it is 2-3.
- The Razorbacks shoot 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Lady Techsters concede defensively.
- The Lady Techsters shoot 41.0% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Razorbacks concede.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
- Anna Larr Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%
- Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Richmond
|L 83-56
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 60-52
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 71-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|SMU
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
