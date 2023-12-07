Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Mansfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian Academy at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
