The San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama included, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wembanyama tallied 21 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and four blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 137-135 loss versus the Hawks.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.3 19.7 Rebounds 8.5 9.7 10.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.2 PRA -- 31.6 33.5 PR -- 29 30.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Wembanyama has taken 16.4 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 17.1% and 16.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Wembanyama's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.8 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves give up 105.9 points per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have given up 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have conceded 24.4 per contest, fourth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Victor Wembanyama vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 35 29 9 4 3 4 1

