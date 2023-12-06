Will Thomas Harley score a goal when the Dallas Stars face off against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

  • Harley has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
  • Harley has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Harley averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:31 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 19:19 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:28 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:19 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:58 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

