The Northwestern State Demons (3-4) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Prather Coliseum.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Northwestern State vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Texans score an average of 70.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.1 the Demons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.1 points, Tarleton State is 2-3.

Northwestern State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.

The Demons average 61.9 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 63.7 the Texans allow.

Northwestern State is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

The Demons shoot 37.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Texans concede defensively.

The Texans' 46 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Demons have conceded.

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Sharna Ayres: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Karmelah Dean: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG% Carla Celaya: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%

4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 9.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Northwestern State Schedule