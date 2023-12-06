How to Watch the McNeese vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
McNeese vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls' 75.1 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 52.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- McNeese has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 52.5 points.
- Kansas State's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.
- The 71.9 points per game the Wildcats average are 5.7 fewer points than the Cowgirls give up (77.6).
- McNeese is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 71.9 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 46% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Cowgirls allow defensively.
- The Cowgirls make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
McNeese Leaders
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Boston Berry: 7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 30.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Azjah Reeves: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.5 FG%
- Cristina Gil: 10 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|North American
|W 107-77
|The Legacy Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 124-44
|Ferrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Ecclesia
|W 102-28
|The Legacy Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/14/2023
|Centenary (LA)
|-
|The Legacy Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.