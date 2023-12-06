Will Matt Duchene light the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3

Stars vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

