Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Pavelski in that upcoming Stars-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:05 per game on the ice, is -1.

Pavelski has a goal in 11 games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has a point in 17 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Pavelski has an assist in 11 of 23 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 23 Games 2 24 Points 1 11 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

