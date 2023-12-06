Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.