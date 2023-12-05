Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leesville High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Converse High School at Simpson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Simpson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bolton High School at Pickering High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
