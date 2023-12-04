Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 4?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Seguin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- Seguin has scored in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Lightning this season, and has scored one goal.
- Seguin has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Seguin averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Seguin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|15:44
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|17:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|18:10
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 3-2
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
