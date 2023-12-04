The Dallas Stars (14-5-3) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5), who have lost four straight, on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

The Stars have a 6-2-2 record over their past 10 contests. They have totaled 42 goals while allowing 29 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in 12 goals (36.4% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Lightning Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Stars 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-120)

Stars (-120) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Stars vs Lightning Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 14-5-3 record overall, with a 3-3-6 record in games that have required overtime.

Dallas has 14 points (6-1-2) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).

Dallas has scored exactly two goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Stars are 12-2-1 in the 15 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 25 points).

In the six games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to record eight points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 7-3-1 (15 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 7-2-2 to register 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 6th 3.55 Goals Scored 3.32 10th 8th 2.77 Goals Allowed 3.72 30th 21st 29.9 Shots 30.8 17th 24th 31.9 Shots Allowed 31.2 20th 11th 22.73% Power Play % 31.76% 2nd 3rd 88.46% Penalty Kill % 82.43% 11th

Stars vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

