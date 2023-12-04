How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three straight road games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Pelicans Prediction
|Kings vs Pelicans Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.
- New Orleans is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.
- The Pelicans score only 2.7 fewer points per game (114) than the Kings allow (116.7).
- New Orleans has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans average more points per game at home (117.4) than away (109.4), and concede the same amount at home as on the road (113.2).
- At home, New Orleans concedes 113.2 points per game. Away, it allows the same number.
- This year the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (28.2 per game) than on the road (23.1).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.