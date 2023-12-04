The Nicholls Colonels (5-4) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up only 1.2 more points per game (64.3) than the Jaguars allow (63.1).

Nicholls is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

South Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.

The Jaguars score 11.6 more points per game (70.4) than the Colonels give up (58.8).

South Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 58.8 points.

Nicholls is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.

The Jaguars are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Colonels concede to opponents (36.5%).

The Colonels make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Britiya Curtis: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Kyla Hamilton: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Deonna Brister: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls Schedule