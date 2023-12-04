The Nicholls Colonels (5-4) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
Nicholls vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels put up only 1.2 more points per game (64.3) than the Jaguars allow (63.1).
  • Nicholls is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
  • South Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.
  • The Jaguars score 11.6 more points per game (70.4) than the Colonels give up (58.8).
  • South Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
  • Nicholls is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The Jaguars are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Colonels concede to opponents (36.5%).
  • The Colonels make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nicholls Leaders

  • Lexi Alexander: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG%
  • Betzalys Delgado: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
  • Britiya Curtis: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
  • Kyla Hamilton: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
  • Deonna Brister: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Nicholls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 63-40 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/28/2023 Dillard W 68-36 Stopher Gym
11/30/2023 @ Alcorn State L 54-46 Davey Whitney Complex
12/4/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
12/9/2023 UAB - Stopher Gym
12/20/2023 @ Grambling - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

