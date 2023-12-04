The Nicholls Colonels (3-2) play the South Alabama Jaguars (3-1) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

Nicholls vs. South Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Nicholls Players to Watch

Zena Elias: 12.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Rachel Leggett: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kelsey Thompson: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Kiana Anderson: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Michiyah Simmons: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

