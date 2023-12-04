If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morehouse Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bastrop High School at Woodlawn High School