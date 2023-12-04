The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 117 - Pelicans 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)

Pelicans (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.3)

Kings (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.2

The Kings have had less success against the spread than the Pelicans this year, sporting an ATS record of 10-8-0, as opposed to the 12-9-0 record of the Pels.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (50%).

New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the total 42.9% of the time this season (nine out of 21). That's less often than Sacramento and its opponents have (10 out of 18).

The Kings have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-5) this season while the Pelicans have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans put up 114.0 points per game and give up 113.2, making them 15th in the league on offense and 16th defensively.

On the glass, New Orleans is 12th in the league in rebounds (44.2 per game). It is 18th in rebounds allowed (44.4 per game).

At 26.0 assists per game, the Pelicans are 13th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is 14th in the NBA in committing them (13.3 per game). It is 12th in forcing them (14.2 per game).

In 2023-24 the Pelicans are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and rank 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.