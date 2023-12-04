Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Robertson against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

Jason Robertson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 18:03 on the ice per game.

In Robertson's 22 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Robertson has a point in 16 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

Robertson has an assist in 13 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Robertson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 22 Games 3 22 Points 4 8 Goals 3 14 Assists 1

