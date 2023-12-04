Will Jani Hakanpaa find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through 22 games this season.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:39 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:06 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

