Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in De Soto Parish, Louisiana today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanley High School at Doyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Doyline, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
