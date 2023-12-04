Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Caddo Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bastrop High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bossier High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
