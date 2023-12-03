Week 14 ACC Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ACC teams were in action for one game in the Week 14 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 14 ACC Results
Florida State 16 Louisville 6
- Pregame Favorite: Louisville (-1.5)
- Pregame Total: 46.5
Florida State Leaders
- Passing: Brock Glenn (8-for-21, 55 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Lawrance Toafili (10 ATT, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Johnny Wilson (4 TAR, 2 REC, 21 YDS)
Louisville Leaders
- Passing: Jack Plummer (14-for-36, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jawhar Jordan (14 ATT, 52 YDS)
- Receiving: Jamari Thrash (13 TAR, 7 REC, 57 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Florida State
|Louisville
|219
|Total Yards
|188
|55
|Passing Yards
|111
|164
|Rushing Yards
|77
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's ACC Games
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.