The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) will face the Fordham Rams (2-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Fordham Game Information

Tulane Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

Japhet Medor: 13.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Joshua Rivera: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Abdou Tsimbila: 8.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.0 BLK

Antrell Charlton: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Elijah Gray: 7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tulane vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG Tulane AVG Tulane Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 79.9 19th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 77.2 340th 49th 34.2 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 5.0 363rd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.8 125th 204th 12.7 Assists 15.7 24th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.0 99th

