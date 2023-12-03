Tulane vs. Fordham December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) will face the Fordham Rams (2-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Tulane vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tulane Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
Fordham Players to Watch
- Japhet Medor: 13.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joshua Rivera: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abdou Tsimbila: 8.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elijah Gray: 7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tulane vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|Tulane AVG
|Tulane Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|79.9
|19th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|340th
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.0
|363rd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.0
|99th
