How to Watch Tulane vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Fordham Rams (4-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Tulane vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave are shooting 53.0% from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Rams allow to opponents.
- Tulane is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Rams are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Green Wave sit at 320th.
- The Green Wave score 88.3 points per game, 23.0 more points than the 65.3 the Rams give up.
- When Tulane puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 5-1.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulane put up 83.5 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
- The Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.3 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Tulane fared better at home last season, making 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|L 80-77
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Cal
|W 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 98-77
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/14/2023
|Furman
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
