The Fordham Rams (4-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Tulane vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave are shooting 53.0% from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Rams allow to opponents.

Tulane is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Rams are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Green Wave sit at 320th.

The Green Wave score 88.3 points per game, 23.0 more points than the 65.3 the Rams give up.

When Tulane puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 5-1.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane put up 83.5 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.

The Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.3 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Tulane fared better at home last season, making 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule