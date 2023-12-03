Southern vs. Mississippi State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will face the Southern Jaguars (1-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.
Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Southern Players to Watch
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Cameron Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 16.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 4.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 9.2 PTS, 0.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Mississippi State Players to Watch
Southern vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|176th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|71.8
|239th
|20th
|58.8
|Points Allowed
|90.4
|360th
|64th
|38.0
|Rebounds
|24.6
|360th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|312th
|88th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.0
|209th
|206th
|12.8
|Assists
|13.0
|195th
|185th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|12.8
|229th
