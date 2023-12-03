The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (35.8%).

Southern has compiled a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 339th.

The Jaguars put up 7.4 more points per game (67.7) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (60.3).

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Southern is 1-2.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Southern put up 82.5 points per game last season, 17.1 more than it averaged away (65.4).

In 2022-23, the Jaguars conceded 6.7 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (73.6).

At home, Southern drained 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule