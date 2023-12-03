How to Watch Southern vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
Southern Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (35.8%).
- Southern has compiled a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 339th.
- The Jaguars put up 7.4 more points per game (67.7) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (60.3).
- When it scores more than 60.3 points, Southern is 1-2.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Southern put up 82.5 points per game last season, 17.1 more than it averaged away (65.4).
- In 2022-23, the Jaguars conceded 6.7 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (73.6).
- At home, Southern drained 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 71-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
