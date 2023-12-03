The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SECN
Southern Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (35.8%).
  • Southern has compiled a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 339th.
  • The Jaguars put up 7.4 more points per game (67.7) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (60.3).
  • When it scores more than 60.3 points, Southern is 1-2.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Southern put up 82.5 points per game last season, 17.1 more than it averaged away (65.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Jaguars conceded 6.7 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (73.6).
  • At home, Southern drained 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Illinois L 88-60 State Farm Center
11/25/2023 @ Valparaiso L 71-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/28/2023 @ Marquette L 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/3/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 SE Louisiana - F. G. Clark Center
12/12/2023 Champion Christian - F. G. Clark Center

