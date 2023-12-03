NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 3
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Los Angeles Kings is one of many solid options on today's NHL schedule.
How to watch all the action in the NHL today is included here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|NBCS-CHI,BSN,BSWI,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at New York Rangers
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|MSG,NBCS-CA,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|MSG-B,BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|NESN,BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ALT,BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
