The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) will try to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 61.5 the Commodores allow.

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Vanderbilt has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.

The 75.5 points per game the Commodores score are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters allow (66.4).

Vanderbilt has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

When Louisiana Tech allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 2-2.

The Commodores shoot 42.3% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Lady Techsters allow defensively.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Silvia Nativi: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Anna Larr Roberson: 10.4 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.4 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Jianna Morris: 8.3 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

8.3 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.8 FG%

Louisiana Tech Schedule