When the New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jamaal Williams get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Williams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Williams has piled up 47 carries for 137 yards (19.6 per game).

Williams also has eight catches for 28 yards (4 per game) on the year.

Williams has not scored a rushing touchdown in seven games.

Jamaal Williams Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Bears 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Vikings 4 7 0 1 3 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 6 0 2 4 0

Rep Jamaal Williams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.