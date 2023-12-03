Should you bet on Chris Olave getting into the end zone in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Olave has 63 receptions (103 targets) and tops the Saints with 771 yards receiving (70.1 per game) plus three TDs.

Olave has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Chris Olave Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1 Week 12 @Falcons 9 7 114 0

