Going into their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (5-6), the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:20 PM on Sunday, December 3 at Lambeau Field.

The Chiefs enter this matchup after a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in their last outing.

The Packers are coming off of a 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Skyy Moore WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Wrist Out Bryan Cook S Biceps Full Participation In Practice Rashee Rice WR Foot Full Participation In Practice

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Out A.J. Dillon RB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Robert Rochell CB Calf Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Questionable Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Biceps Questionable Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Doubtful Keisean Nixon CB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Devonte Wyatt DL Heel Full Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Questionable Jayden Reed WR Chest Questionable Dontayvion Wicks WR Knee Questionable

Other Week 13 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: NBC

NBC

Chiefs Season Insights

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering just 290 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (364.9 yards per game).

The Chiefs have the 11th-ranked offense this season (23.3 points per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking third-best with only 16.5 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs sport the seventh-ranked offense this season in terms of passing yards (258.5 passing yards per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking third-best with just 176.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Kansas City is averaging 106.5 rushing yards per game on offense this year (17th in NFL), and is surrendering 113.4 rushing yards per game (19th) on the other side of the ball.

With 14 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Chiefs' -5 turnover margin ranks 23rd in the league.

Packers Season Insights

The Packers rank 19th with 324.8 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 18th with 340.3 total yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Packers rank 18th in the NFL with 21 points per contest on offense, and they rank 10th with 20.4 points given up per contest on defense.

From an offensive perspective, the Packers are posting 222.1 passing yards per game (17th-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on defense (205.1 passing yards allowed per game).

Green Bay is generating 102.7 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 135.2 rushing yards per game (27th-ranked) on defense.

The Packers have accumulated 12 forced turnovers (26th in NFL) and committed 12 turnovers (sixth in NFL) this season for a 0 turnover margin that ranks 16th in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6)

Chiefs (-6) Moneyline: Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220)

Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220) Total: 42.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.