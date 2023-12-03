New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a difficult matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are conceding the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 91.3 per game.

In the running game, Kamara has put up a team-high 457 rushing yards (57.1 ypg) on 119 attempts while scoring two rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Kamara has also caught 54 balls for 355 yards (44.4 ypg). He's scored one TD in the passing game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kamara and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kamara vs. the Lions

Kamara vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Lions during the 2023 season.

Detroit has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Lions this season.

The 91.3 rushing yards per game yielded by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

So far this year, the Lions have surrendered eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks 14th in the league.

Watch Saints vs Lions on Fubo!

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kamara with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kamara Rushing Insights

So far this season, Kamara has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Saints pass on 57.9% of their plays and run on 42.1%. They are 21st in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 119 of his team's 305 total rushing attempts this season (39.0%).

Kamara has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 15.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 22 red zone carries for 36.7% of the team share (his team runs on 53.1% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 17 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 12 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.