On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Wyatt Johnston going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

In seven of 21 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 2 0 18:34 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 3 2 1 19:38 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 2 1 1 15:14 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 5-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

