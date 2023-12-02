Will Wyatt Johnston Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 2?
On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Wyatt Johnston going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnston stats and insights
- In seven of 21 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|19:38
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.