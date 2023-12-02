In this year's AAC Championship Game, the Tulane Green Wave are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4) over the SMU Mustangs. Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is 48 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. SMU matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-4) 48 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-4.5) 47.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tulane vs. SMU Betting Trends

Tulane has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

SMU has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mustangs have been an underdog by 4 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

