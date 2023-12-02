Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 2?
Should you bet on Thomas Harley to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Harley has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
