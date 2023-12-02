The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

Stars vs. Lightning Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Dallas, Joe Pavelski has 21 points in 21 games (10 goals, 11 assists).

Robertson is another important player for Dallas, with 20 points (one per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored eight goals and added 10 assists in 20 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 4-1-1. He has given up 19 goals (3.17 goals against average) and racked up 195 saves.

Lightning Players to Watch

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov has recorded 24 assists and 15 goals in 23 games. That's good for 39 points.

With 30 total points (1.3 per game), including 12 goals and 18 assists through 24 games, Point is pivotal for Tampa Bay's attack.

This season, Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) this season.

In the crease, Jonas Johansson has an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 515 total saves, while allowing 61 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put up an 8-5-5 record between the posts for Tampa Bay this season.

Stars vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.42 7th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.54 27th 22nd 29.7 Shots 30.7 17th 24th 31.8 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 14th 20.31% Power Play % 32.91% 2nd 3rd 88.89% Penalty Kill % 84.72% 9th

