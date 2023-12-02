The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) battle the Chicago Bulls (6-14) on December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Bulls allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 27th.

The Pelicans put up 113.8 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 112.9 the Bulls give up.

New Orleans has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pelicans are putting up nine more points per game (117.4) than they are on the road (108.4).

New Orleans is allowing 113.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 111.9.

The Pelicans are making 11.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 0.4% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.5 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries