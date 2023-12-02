How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) battle the Chicago Bulls (6-14) on December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Bulls Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Bulls Prediction
|Pelicans vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- New Orleans is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 27th.
- The Pelicans put up 113.8 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 112.9 the Bulls give up.
- New Orleans has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Pelicans are putting up nine more points per game (117.4) than they are on the road (108.4).
- New Orleans is allowing 113.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 111.9.
- The Pelicans are making 11.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 0.4% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.5 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matt Ryan
|Questionable
|Calf
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Questionable
|Rib
|Jose Alvarado
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.