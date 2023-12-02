Pelicans vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - December 2
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Chicago Bulls (6-14) on Saturday, December 2 at United Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their last matchup on Friday, the Pelicans secured a 121-106 victory over the Spurs. In the victory, Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 24 points.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Rib
|3.5
|4.1
|0.7
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|6.8
|2.2
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Onuralp Bitim: Out (Illness), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), DeMar DeRozan: Questionable (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|220.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.