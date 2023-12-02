The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) square off against the Chicago Bulls (6-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Pelicans vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 113 - Bulls 110

Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3.5)

Bulls (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-2.9)

Pelicans (-2.9) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.1

The Bulls (6-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 30% less often than the Pelicans (12-8-0) this year.

New Orleans (3-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (50%) than Chicago (3-5) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (37.5%).

New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 40% of the time this season (eight out of 20). That's less often than Chicago and its opponents have (11 out of 20).

The Pelicans have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-4) this season, higher than the .273 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (3-8).

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 113.8 points per game on offense, the Pelicans rank 15th in the NBA. At the other end, they cede 112.7 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

New Orleans is grabbing 44.5 rebounds per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Pelicans rank 12th in the NBA with 26.3 dimes per game.

New Orleans is averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Pelicans are sinking 11 threes per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35.4% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.