Oregon vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) hit the court against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Michigan matchup.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-2.5)
|151.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-1.5)
|151.5
|-130
|+108
Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.
- Ducks games have hit the over once this season.
- Michigan is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- So far this year, four out of the Wolverines' six games with an over/under have hit the over.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Bookmakers rate Oregon much higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (87th).
- Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
