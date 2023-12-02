The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) aim to halt a six-game losing streak when visiting the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • This season, Northwestern State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.8% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 55th.
  • The Demons' 75.1 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 72.6 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Northwestern State is 1-2 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Northwestern State scored 3.2 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (73.6).
  • At home, the Demons conceded 67.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Northwestern State sunk fewer treys away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (37.0%) too.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ North Florida L 80-74 UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Presbyterian L 78-75 UNF Arena
11/28/2023 @ UL Monroe L 74-70 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

