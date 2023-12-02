The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the New Orleans Privateers (1-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Lakefront Arena.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns score 9.5 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Privateers give up to opponents (75.0).

The Privateers record just 0.6 more points per game (53.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (53.2).

New Orleans is 0-4 when scoring more than 53.2 points.

Louisiana is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 53.8 points.

The Privateers shoot 30.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns concede defensively.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 38.7 shooting percentage is 3.9 lower than the Privateers have given up.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Alexis Calderon: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

8.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Justice Ross: 8.8 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Jayla Kimbrough: 7.8 PTS, 38.6 FG%

7.8 PTS, 38.6 FG% Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25.0 FG%

New Orleans Schedule