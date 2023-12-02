UNLV, Boise State, Week 14 MWC Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MWC entering Week 14 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. UNLV
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MWC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th
- Last Game: L 37-31 vs San Jose State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UNLV jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Boise State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel:
2. Boise State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +900
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
- Last Game: W 27-19 vs Air Force
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Boise State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: UNLV
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel:
3. San Jose State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +1600
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd
- Last Game: W 37-31 vs UNLV
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find San Jose State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
4. Air Force
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win MWC: -120
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th
- Last Game: L 27-19 vs Boise State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Air Force jerseys, shirts, and much more.
5. Fresno State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MWC: +260
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th
- Last Game: L 33-18 vs San Diego State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Fresno State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
6. Wyoming
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +1800
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd
- Last Game: W 42-6 vs Nevada
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wyoming jerseys, shirts, and much more.
7. Colorado State
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs Hawaii
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Colorado State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
8. Utah State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th
- Last Game: W 44-41 vs New Mexico
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Utah State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
9. San Diego State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th
- Last Game: W 33-18 vs Fresno State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find San Diego State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
10. New Mexico
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th
- Last Game: L 44-41 vs Utah State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find New Mexico jerseys, shirts, and much more.
11. Hawaii
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 3-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Colorado State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Hawaii jerseys, shirts, and much more.
12. Nevada
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th
- Last Game: L 42-6 vs Wyoming
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Nevada jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.