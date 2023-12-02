In this year's Big Ten Championship Game, the Iowa Hawkeyes are huge underdogs (+23.5) against the Michigan Wolverines. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The over/under for the outing is 35.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Michigan vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 14 Odds

Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Michigan has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

Iowa has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.

Michigan & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +190 Bet $100 to win $190 Iowa To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

