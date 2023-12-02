The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

McNeese vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • McNeese is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cowboys sit at 147th.
  • The 79.9 points per game the Cowboys put up are the same as the Skyhawks give up.
  • McNeese is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • McNeese posted 74.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 64.3 points per contest.
  • The Cowboys surrendered 74.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).
  • McNeese drained 8.2 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 31.8% when playing at home and 33% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Texas State W 59-48 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 71-62 Thomas Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ UAB W 81-60 Bartow Arena
12/2/2023 UT Martin - The Legacy Center
12/5/2023 Mississippi University for Women - The Legacy Center
12/13/2023 Southern Miss - The Legacy Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.