The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the New Orleans Privateers (1-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Lakefront Arena.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns' 65.5 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 75 the Privateers allow.

The Privateers score 53.8 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 53.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

New Orleans has a 0-4 record when scoring more than 53.2 points.

Louisiana has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 53.8 points.

The Privateers are making 30.6% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents (34%).

The Ragin' Cajuns make 38.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Privateers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 45 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 45 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Tamiah Robinson: 5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31 FG%

5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31 FG% Destiny Rice: 9.7 PTS, 54.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 54.3 FG% Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Ashlyn Jones: 6.7 PTS, 61.5 FG%

Louisiana Schedule