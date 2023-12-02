Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Parish Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Jefferson High School at Long Beach High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Long Beach, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.