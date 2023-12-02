The New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones included, face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his last game (December 1 win against the Spurs), produced 17 points and three steals.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.4 PRA -- 18.2 20.1 PR -- 15.5 16.7 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Bulls

Jones has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 7.4% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Pelicans average 102 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are 15th in the league, allowing 112.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Bulls have conceded 46.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the NBA.

The Bulls concede 27.8 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 15.1 makes per game, worst in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 32 10 4 3 2 0 1 11/9/2022 28 17 4 3 0 0 3

