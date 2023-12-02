The Dayton Flyers (5-2) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Grambling Tigers (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grambling vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.6% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.

Grambling has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 324th.

The Tigers' 70.4 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 66.7 the Flyers give up to opponents.

Grambling has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grambling averaged 73 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.

At home, the Tigers allowed 56.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 66.7.

At home, Grambling drained 5.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule